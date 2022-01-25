SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $20.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $322.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.65 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SSR Mining by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,377 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,266,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in SSR Mining by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,445,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,000 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,472,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SSR Mining by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,631,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,732,000 after purchasing an additional 456,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSR Mining (SSRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.