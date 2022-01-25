Square (NYSE:SQ) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $285.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 79.03% from the company’s current price.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.42.

Get Square alerts:

SQ stock opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.63, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.10. Square has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $1,240,618.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,167. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 728.5% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of Square by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.