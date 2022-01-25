Square (NYSE:SQ) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $285.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 79.03% from the company’s current price.
SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.42.
SQ stock opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.63, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.10. Square has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $1,240,618.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,167. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 728.5% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of Square by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.