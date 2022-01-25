Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $60.01, but opened at $56.33. Sprout Social shares last traded at $61.30, with a volume of 49,608 shares changing hands.

Specifically, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $716,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $2,051,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,623 shares of company stock worth $16,061,310. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

SPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 76.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.