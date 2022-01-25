Spirent Communications’ (SPT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 270 ($3.64) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.32) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 237 ($3.20) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 264.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 273.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.43. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 225.50 ($3.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 310.60 ($4.19).

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

