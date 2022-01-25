Spirent Communications’ (SPT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 270 ($3.64) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.32) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 237 ($3.20) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 264.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 273.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.43. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 225.50 ($3.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 310.60 ($4.19).

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.