SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 115.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 778.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 498,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 441,971 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 31,633 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.07. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $48.23.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

