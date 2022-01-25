SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,098 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $50,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,435 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 121,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 32,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.78. 338,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,667,650. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.68. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $85.31 and a one year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

