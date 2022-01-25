South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $83.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. South State has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

SSB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in South State during the third quarter worth $435,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in South State by 66.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in South State by 136.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,871,000 after acquiring an additional 133,023 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

