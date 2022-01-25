SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Trading Up 9.2%

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)’s share price was up 9.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.39 and last traded at $14.19. Approximately 5,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 135,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

SOPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.49.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 million. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 168.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

