Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) shares dropped 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.89 and last traded at $22.91. Approximately 9,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 6,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY)

Sompo Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance, Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, Nursing Care and Healthcare, and Others. The Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides underwriting of property and casualty insurance, investment, and related services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.