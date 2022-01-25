SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.70.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $159,005,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,543,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,607,910 in the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million. On average, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

