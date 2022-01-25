Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Downgraded to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Snap from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Shares of SNAP opened at $31.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.71 and a beta of 1.07. Snap has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $1,340,889.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,340 shares of company stock worth $12,270,432.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

