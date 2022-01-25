SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was upgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

NASDAQ SDC opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.39.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 26,671 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,112,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after buying an additional 386,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 15.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.