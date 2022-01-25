SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Gap Up to $1.99

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.99, but opened at $2.16. SmileDirectClub shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 171,843 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on SDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $821.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The company had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 58.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 142.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 26,671 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 10.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 53.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,112,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 386,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 15.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.