SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Announces Earnings Results

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.14. 44,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,624. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 97.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

