SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.06 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Stifel Europe upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.83.

SMART Global’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $432,152.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,334. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 618.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

