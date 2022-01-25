SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $752.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will post sales of $752.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $772.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $739.00 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted sales of $675.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

SITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.88.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total value of $4,270,992.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total transaction of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,061 shares of company stock worth $9,739,837 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,680,000 after purchasing an additional 624,933 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $103,097,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,170,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,077,000 after buying an additional 241,757 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at $29,779,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $23,113,000.

Shares of NYSE SITE traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.24. 427,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.65 and its 200 day moving average is $211.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 1.18. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $147.60 and a one year high of $260.00.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.