Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 6,860 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of YETI worth $13,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YETI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 2,891.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,985,000 after purchasing an additional 810,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,014,000 after acquiring an additional 704,004 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,109,000 after acquiring an additional 373,866 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of YETI by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 964,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after acquiring an additional 300,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 809,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,341,000 after acquiring an additional 177,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,979 shares of company stock worth $8,162,579. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.33.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The company had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

