Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 19,356 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 701,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,356 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $11,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIM stock opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

