Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $87,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $157.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.37 and its 200 day moving average is $203.95. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.69 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

