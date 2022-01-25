Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 187,988 Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,115,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,988 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $9,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,472,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $4.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.0262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

