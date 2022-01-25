Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $13.56 Million Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.18% of YETI worth $13,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of YETI by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.33. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,979 shares of company stock worth $8,162,579. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

