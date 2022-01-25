Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $12.14 Million Position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 974,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,550 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 2.20% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $12,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VKI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 42.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,156,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after buying an additional 344,395 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter worth $1,276,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter worth $20,281,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter worth $125,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

