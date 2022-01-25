Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $11.53 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $158.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.47 and its 200-day moving average is $240.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.08 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $264.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.41.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

