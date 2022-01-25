Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $10.24 Million Position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,566 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $10,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ARDC opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

