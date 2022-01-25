Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 10,530 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 525,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $8,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of MHD opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

