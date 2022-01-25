Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 4,750 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Globant worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Ossiam acquired a new position in Globant during the second quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globant in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $235.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 113.65 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.91. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $188.67 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.90.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.