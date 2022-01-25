Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.

Simpson Manufacturing has increased its dividend payment by 11.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Simpson Manufacturing has a payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $119.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.57. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $91.90 and a 12-month high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $159,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $1,813,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,800 shares of company stock worth $2,998,917 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

