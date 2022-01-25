Simmons First National (SFNC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Simmons First National to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $193.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Simmons First National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In related news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simmons First National stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,321 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

