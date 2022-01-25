Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Gap Down to $32.99

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.99, but opened at $31.52. Silk Road Medical shares last traded at $31.74, with a volume of 1,153 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SILK. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $103,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $593,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,282 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth about $1,710,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 454.4% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 49,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 40,832 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $525,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

