Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Gap Up to $41.31

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.31, but opened at $43.05. Silgan shares last traded at $40.93, with a volume of 1,408 shares.

SLGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Get Silgan alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average of $41.21.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan during the first quarter valued at $190,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Silgan by 44.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Silgan by 51.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after purchasing an additional 139,706 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Silgan by 10.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silgan in the second quarter valued at about $525,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.