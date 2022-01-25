Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.42. The company has a market cap of $419.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.18. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.