Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Cut to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $29.42.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $123,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.