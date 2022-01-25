Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Cut to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $29.42.
In related news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $123,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.
Sierra Bancorp Company Profile
Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.
