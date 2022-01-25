Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $419.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average is $25.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSRR. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

