Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.75

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.75 and last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Showa Denko K.K. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHWDY)

Showa Denko K.K. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment produces and merchandises olefins, organic chemicals, and synthetic resin products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Showa Denko K.K. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Showa Denko K.K. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.