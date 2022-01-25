ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of ShockWave Medical worth $15,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $851,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 2.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 9.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total value of $549,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $416,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,700 shares of company stock worth $16,331,656. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $143.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.46 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.15 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.71.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

