Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHLS. Barclays lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.93.

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $16.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 197,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 118,105 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,867,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,832,000 after buying an additional 658,948 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

