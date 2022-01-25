Shapiro Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,593,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,891 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Corning worth $58,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 16,937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Corning by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 430,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,100,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 68,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 35,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 810,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,166,000 after purchasing an additional 410,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.78. 145,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,843,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $46.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

