Shapiro Capital Management LLC Buys 9,397 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $11,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $205,146.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 224,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $12,065,038.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 423,177 shares of company stock valued at $22,829,753.

BATRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ BATRA traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $275.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 0.89.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

