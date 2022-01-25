SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Separately, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. Erasca Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.32.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Erasca Inc will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ERAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Erasca Profile

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

