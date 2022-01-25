SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $187,000 Position in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Citizens as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 13.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 47,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 151.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 28,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 29.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

CIA stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58. Citizens, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $7.06.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

