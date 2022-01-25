SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 833,809 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 833,809 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $4,653,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at about $48,833,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,893,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,850,000 after acquiring an additional 943,586 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 46.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,622,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,688,000 after acquiring an additional 832,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLY. Stephens downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $116,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,540 shares of company stock worth $2,087,774 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.55. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.15%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

