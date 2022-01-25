SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Aviat Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.73. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $322.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.91.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Gray purchased 1,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Somesh Singh purchased 2,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.79 per share, with a total value of $61,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVNW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.