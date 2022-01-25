SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $207,000 in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,691 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSTE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Caesarstone by 162.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 19.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,893,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 9.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSTE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of CSTE stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $433.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $163.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Caesarstone’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

