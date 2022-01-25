SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 7,464 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $826.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.53 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

