SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 6,089 First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,089 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of First Internet Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,875,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after acquiring an additional 15,701 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after acquiring an additional 34,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 41,167 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

INBK stock opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $53.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.76.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

