ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

SFBS stock opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.16. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $40.16 and a 52 week high of $89.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

