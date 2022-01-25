Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Price Target Raised to GBX 190

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 170 ($2.29) to GBX 190 ($2.56) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS SECCF remained flat at $$1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050. Serco Group has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82.
About Serco Group
