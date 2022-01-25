Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Price Target Raised to GBX 190

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 170 ($2.29) to GBX 190 ($2.56) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SECCF remained flat at $$1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050. Serco Group has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82.

About Serco Group

Serco Group Plc engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, consulting, and technology services. It offers advisory, design, and delivery expertise in the areas of operations strategy, transformation, program delivery, outsourcing, people performance and selection, and change management and research.

