Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 1.56 (LON:SEQI)

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SEQI opened at GBX 103.20 ($1.39) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 106.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 109.43. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 102 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 114.60 ($1.55).

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Bridel bought 19,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £20,720.88 ($27,955.86).

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

