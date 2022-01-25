Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Shares Down 9.5%

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) shares were down 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.79. Approximately 1,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 89,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $597.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sequans Communications by 13.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sequans Communications by 88.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 62,919 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sequans Communications by 4.7% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 34.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications Company Profile (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

