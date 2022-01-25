Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer Purchases 22,707 Shares

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer acquired 22,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $106,495.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, James Peyer bought 20,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, James Peyer bought 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, James Peyer acquired 19,953 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $102,358.89.

On Tuesday, January 11th, James Peyer acquired 10,845 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $56,177.10.

On Tuesday, December 28th, James Peyer bought 11,288 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $59,600.64.

On Thursday, December 23rd, James Peyer acquired 11,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $57,970.00.

On Friday, December 17th, James Peyer purchased 117 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $618.93.

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,434. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

